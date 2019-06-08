Firefighter walks across MI for cancer awareness

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of a Joseph Warne walking near Lowell. (June 8, 2019)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A photo of a Joseph Warne walking near Lowell. (June 8, 2019)

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — Firefighters are used to the heat— it's no easy job.

But one from Macomb Township is taking on a major challenge off the clock to help other firefighters in need.

Joseph Warne is walking in full gear from Macomb Township all the way to Kentwood to raise money for firefighters with cancer.

That's more than 140 miles.

24 Hour News 8 caught up with him near Lowell.

He started Wednesday and will finish Saturday night.

He's already raised more than $12,000 through Facebook alone and said he's been shocked by all the support along the route.

"It's inspirational. I mean it really is. I really didn't think this would be big like it got," Warne said. "I was just going to walk and hopefully a few friends would donate and hope a couple of people would see a guy with a flag walking and say, 'what's going on?' And it turned into way more than that. So, it's been very inspirational."

Warne is expected to finish between 4 and 6 p.m. Saturday at Kentwood Fire Station 1.