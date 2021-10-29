Firearm found in Byron Twp. student’s backpack

BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A student was arrested Friday in Byron Township after authorities found a gun in their backpack.

Byron Center High School went into lockdown around 10 a.m. for reports of a student with a weapon in their backpack, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office told News 8.

Deputies and school staff found the handgun in the student’s backpack and took both the student and the firearm into custody, the sheriff’s office says.

Officials say they aren’t aware of any threat against students at the high school.