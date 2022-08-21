PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.
It’s happening in the 3600 block of Mill Creek Avenue NE near West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township, according to the Kent County Dispatch. Southbound US-131 is closed at West River Drive due to the fire.
Dispatch said a total of nine departments, including Comstock Park firefighters, are responding to the structure fire.
BREAKING: Firefighters are battling a large fire in Comstock Park on Mill Creek Dr NE.— Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) August 22, 2022
There’s a big emergency response — at least 9 fire departments are here.
We’re told there was a fire here this morning, and it broke out again tonight.
Latest at 10 and 11 on @WOODTV. pic.twitter.com/j3w7a8b8sR
The fire had originally started Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and was put out, dispatch said. The fire rekindled shortly before 9 p.m.
According to the Plainfield Township Fire Department Facebook page, crews arrived on scene to the fire Sunday morning to find “fire venting from a garage door.”
It said a knockdown kept the fire from spreading.
This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.