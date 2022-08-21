PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews are fighting a fire near Grand Rapids.

It’s happening in the 3600 block of Mill Creek Avenue NE near West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township, according to the Kent County Dispatch. Southbound US-131 is closed at West River Drive due to the fire.

A fire in the 3600 block of Mill Creek Avenue NE near West River Drive NE in Plainfield Township on Aug. 21, 2022. (Courtesy Fred Hoewe II)

Dispatch said a total of nine departments, including Comstock Park firefighters, are responding to the structure fire.

We’re told there was a fire here this morning, and it broke out again tonight.



We're told there was a fire here this morning, and it broke out again tonight.

The fire had originally started Sunday morning around 5:30 a.m. and was put out, dispatch said. The fire rekindled shortly before 9 p.m.

Firefighters respond to a structure fire in Plainfield Township on the morning of Aug. 21, 2022. (Courtesy Walker Fire department)

According to the Plainfield Township Fire Department Facebook page, crews arrived on scene to the fire Sunday morning to find “fire venting from a garage door.”

It said a knockdown kept the fire from spreading.

This is a developing story. News 8 has a crew on scene and will update as we learn more.