Mr. Burger in Plainfield Township caught on fire on March 7, 2020. (Courtesy of Casey Joppie)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews say no one was hurt at the Mr. Burger restaurant in Plainfield Township.

Mr. Burger in Plainfield Township caught on fire on March 7, 2020.

The fire started shortly before 5:30 p.m. Saturday at the restaurant on Northland Drive near Plainfield Avenue.

A witness located at a nearby restaurant told News 8 that smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

Firefighters say the incident was a grease fire. The building was evacuated, but no one was hurt.