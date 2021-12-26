Fire put out before consuming Grand Rapids home; 2 suffer smoke inhalation

Kent County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Garage fire at house in Grand Rapids.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An attached garage caught fire Sunday morning and spread to the house, Grand Rapids Fire Department says.

The call came in at 8:35 a.m. for a fire at 15 Skyline Drive. Firefighters were told that someone was still inside the house.

Viewer video shows flames spilling out of a garage and smoke billowing over nearby houses as the first Fire Engine Company 8 arrives.

After arrival, first responders were notified that the resident escaped the house safely, says the Grand Rapids Firefighters Local 366. Still, a rescue team was sent in to search the house.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were reports of an explosion during the fire, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation. Battalion Chief Ed Breman says that a vehicle was involved in the fire, and exploding tires can sometimes be confused with a more serious explosion.

The fire is still under investigation. Check back for updates as the story develops.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links