Fire put out before consuming Grand Rapids home; 2 suffer smoke inhalation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An attached garage caught fire Sunday morning and spread to the house, Grand Rapids Fire Department says.

The call came in at 8:35 a.m. for a fire at 15 Skyline Drive. Firefighters were told that someone was still inside the house.

Viewer video shows flames spilling out of a garage and smoke billowing over nearby houses as the first Fire Engine Company 8 arrives.

After arrival, first responders were notified that the resident escaped the house safely, says the Grand Rapids Firefighters Local 366. Still, a rescue team was sent in to search the house.

Two people were taken to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

There were reports of an explosion during the fire, but the cause of the incident is still under investigation. Battalion Chief Ed Breman says that a vehicle was involved in the fire, and exploding tires can sometimes be confused with a more serious explosion.

The fire is still under investigation. Check back for updates as the story develops.