Fire forces residents from Cedar Springs apartments

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating a fire that gutted some apartments in Cedar Springs, forcing residents to evacuate.

Dispatchers were alerted to the fire around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Red Flannel Acres apartments, located on Oak Court just east of N. Main Street NE.

Dispatchers say flames were shooting through the roof of the building, but everyone made it out OK.

Eastbound Oak Street from Main Street is closed while firefighters remain at the scene.

It’s unclear what caused the fire and how many apartments are impacted.