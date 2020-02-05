Closings & Delays
Fire destroys Lowell Township barn

LOWELL TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire officials say a barn in Lowell Township caught on fire and four animals were killed Wednesday morning.

The fire happened just before 9:50 a.m. on Settlewood Drive and Parnell Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, they found the barn fully on fire.

They say no people were injured but three miniature horses and one full-sized horse died in the fire.

Several firefighters from Lowell Township, Cascade Township and Ada Township responded to the scene.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the fire.

