GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a fire broke out inside a multi-unit car garage at an apartment complex near Kentwood early Thursday morning.

Dutton Fire Chief Ken Van Hall told News 8 that fire crews were called around 2:45 a.m. Thursday for a report of a fire inside six to eight garages at the Woodfield apartment complex located near the intersection of 60th Street SE and Eastern Avenue SE in Gaines Township, south of Kentwood.

There were several explosions inside the garages while firefighters were working to put out the flames, according to Van Hall.

There were no reports of injuries, but Van Hall said some vehicles were damaged or destroyed and a portion of the building was also damaged due to the heat from the garage fire.

The flames have been put out, but firefighters will remain on the scene to fight hot spots.

It’s unknown what caused the blaze, which remains under investigation.