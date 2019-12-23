Fire damages Grand Rapids Township house

GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a home in Kent County Monday morning.
Kent County dispatchers confirmed to News 8 that authorities were called around 5:30 a.m. to a house in the 2900 block of Alson Drive NE near 3 Mile Road in Grand Rapids Township.
News 8 crew on scene saw that the garage was heavily damaged and a pickup truck was on fire when they arrived on scene.
There were no reports of injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.