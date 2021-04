SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) – Sparta and Algoma Fire Departments were called to a house fire early Saturday morning.

Crews arrived in the 10000 block of Meadowgate Dr NE at around 6:10 a.m. to find a house with flames showing from the roof.

According to authorities on scene, everyone was safely evacuated from the house with no reports of injuries.

The scene is still active and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.