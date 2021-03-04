Fire consumes large barn in Kentwood

KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — A barn across the street from Kentwood’s Challenger Elementary was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

Kentwood Fire Chief Brent Looman said crews were called to the barn along 52nd Street SE between Stauffer Avenue and Breton Road around 8:30 a.m. The Dutton Fire Department was also called to help.

Video recorded by a bystander shows large orange flames leaping from the barn and black smoke rising. Looman said its roof ultimately collapsed.

The road was shut down and police helped escort kids to the school.

The home in front of the barn was unoccupied. No injuries were reported.

—News 8’s Brittany Flowers contributed to this report.