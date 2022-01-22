Fire closes 3 Mile Rd. near Fruit Ridge Ave.

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire at a building on Three Mile Road near Fruit Ridge Avenue has shut down the road.

Walker Fire crews responded to a reported structure fire at Dykstra Excavating, located in the 3700 block of Three Mile Road.

Happening now in Walker at Fruitridge and 3 Mile. pic.twitter.com/43HNuhURqV — Casey Jones (@CaseyJ_WOODTV) January 22, 2022

Three Mile Road is closed between Fruit Ridge Avenue and Mullins Court, according to the Kent County dispatch. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It is unclear if anyone is in the building, if anyone is injured or what led to the fire.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.

Correction: A police officer at the scene previously said that no one was inside the building and no one was injured, but shortly after the officer said they couldn’t confirm this information at this time.