Fire claims commercial building in GR’s Cherry Hill neighborhood

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A two-alarm fire destroyed Monday a commercial building that housed Tatum Bookbinding in Grand Rapids’ Cherry Hill neighborhood.

Eric Freeman, a Battalion Chief for the Grand Rapids Fire Department, said that crews received a call for smoke at 666 Wealthy Street around 1:30 Monday morning. Soon after, crews arrived on scene to find flames visibly destroying the structure’s roof.

A search was conducted and no one was found inside the building, Freeman said.

Freeman told News 8 that the weather was good for fighting the fire; it was warm enough for the scene to be free of ice, and winds were low. The location also aided efforts, as there were adjacent buildings on only one side of the structure.

Fire crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to any neighboring buildings.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department is still investigating the fire.