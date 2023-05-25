GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were hospitalized after they were injured in a fire Wednesday night northeast of Grand Rapids.

When firefighters arrived at the fire in a detached garage on 4 Mile Road between Hoag Avenue and Bluewater Pines Drive in Grand Rapids Township, a man and a woman had already escaped. They were both injured in the fire, according to the Grand Rapids Township fire chief.

It is unclear what caused the fire. Crews from Alpine, Sparta, Plainfield, Grand Rapids and Ada townships as well as the Grand Rapids Fire Department came to help put it out.