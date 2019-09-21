Fire breaks out at Wyoming apartment complex

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at the Timber Ridge Apartments in Wyoming.
It started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex at 4380 Timber Ridge Trail.
Wyoming fire officials tell News 8 all people are accounted for and safe. They believe a couple of pets may have died in the fire.
Crews were able to knock out the flames in about an hour. However, there was still smoke hours later.
Crews were still at the scene as of 6 p.m. Saturday.
It’s unclear at this point what caused the blaze.
News 8 is working to learn more information.
Last year, twelve apartments were damaged at the same complex. The next day, crews were called to a blaze mostly contained to the attic at the same apartments. No one was hurt in either fire.