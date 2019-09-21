Fire breaks out at Wyoming apartment complex

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at the Timber Ridge Apartments in Wyoming.

It started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday at the apartment complex at 4380 Timber Ridge Trail.

Wyoming fire officials tell News 8 all people are accounted for and safe. They believe a couple of pets may have died in the fire.

Crews were able to knock out the flames in about an hour. However, there was still smoke hours later.

A fire at the Timber Ridge Apartments in Wyoming (Sept. 21, 2019)

Crews were still at the scene as of 6 p.m. Saturday.

It’s unclear at this point what caused the blaze.

Last year, twelve apartments were damaged at the same complex. The next day, crews were called to a blaze mostly contained to the attic at the same apartments. No one was hurt in either fire.