Fire breaks out at Schwallier’s Country Basket near Sparta

SPARTA, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was injured after a fire at a farm near Sparta Thursday.

It started around 8 p.m. at Schwallier’s Country Basket, located on 9 Mile Road near M-37 in Alpine Township.

One of Schwallier’s large supply sheds caught fire, it said in a Facebook post.

It said it is still assessing the damage, but losses seem significant.

“Thank you everyone for your concern, and we are especially grateful to the brave firefighters who responded quickly and were able to get it under control,” it said in the Facebook post.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office says the fire is out, but the fire department is still on scene.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.