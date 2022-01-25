Fire breaks out at house in Wyoming

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A fire broke out at a house in Wyoming on Tuesday, causing several local fire departments to respond.

The fire started at around 2:30 a.m. in the 5300 block of Canal Ave. SW. Originally, just the Wyoming Department of Public Safety Police and Fire responded. When crews arrived, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Eventually, firefighters were called in from Wyoming, Grandville, Byron Center and Georgetown to battle the fire.

Crews spent several hours fighting the fire but the house still had significant structural damage. The residents were able to escape the fire safely. A male who lived in the house was transported to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials say they’re not yet sure what caused the fire, and the total value of the damage is unknown so far.