No one hurt in fire at Grandville Texas Roadhouse

A photo of the fire at a Texas Roadhouse in Grandville. (courtesy Justin Dai)

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at a Texas Roadhouse in Grandville Saturday.

The fire started around 10 p.m. at the Texas Roadhouse on Canal Avenue near Rivertown Parkway.

Crews on scene of a fire at a Texas Roadhouse in Grandville.

Flames could be seen from the roof.

The fire started on a grill and went up through a vent, where the fire was contained, a spokesperson for the Grandville Fire Department told News 8.

The spokesperson said the restaurant was evacuated and no one was hurt.

There was no damage to the roof.

The fire was put out in 15 minutes. Three different fire departments responded to the fire.