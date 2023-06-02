CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Friday fire damaged the mausoleum at Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery near Grand Rapids.

The cemetery is located on Patterson Avenue, south of 28th Street SE.

The fire began around 4 p.m. Friday, according to a Friday news release. Firefighters responded immediately and closed the location.

The cause of the fire, where the fire started and the extent of the damage were unknown as of Friday evening.

Chapel Hill Memorial Cemetery leaders are working with authorities to learn more and keep families updated.

Anyone who has loved ones buried in the mausoleum is asked to email wecare@everstorypartners.com and include their contact information.