BYRON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)— A fire near a gas station is under investigation near Cutlerville.

Kent County dispatchers say they got the call about the fire around 4 a.m. at the Sunoco on on South Division and Matt Street SW.

Cutlerville Fire chief Paul Sheely says the fire may have started in the back of the building and a few nearby motor homes were damaged.

No one was hurt in relation to this fire. The cause is under investigation.