Find a fluffy friend during October Empty the Shelters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Thinking about getting a pet? Now might be the time. The BISSELL Pet Foundation will hold its next Empty the Shelters Event starting next week.

The foundation is working with 160 shelters in 33 states, including several in West Michigan, to help cover adoption fees, lowering them below $25. Pets will be spayed or neutered and microchipped.

This is the sixth Empty the Shelters event this year, with the organization citing increased need at shelters.

The events have been held each year since 2016. In that time, the foundation says, some 40,500 pets have been adopted through the program.

You can also donate to Empty the Shelters at BISSELLPetFoundation.org.