ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — Two candidates remain for the open position of Rockford Public Schools superintendent.

Following the first round of interviews, Steve Matthews, superintendent of Novi Community School District and Korie Wilson-Crawford, interim superintendent of Rockford Public Schools are still up for the position.

Beginning Thursday night, the next round of interviews will begin. These interviews are also open to the public. They will start with a stakeholder open house from 5:45 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Rockford High School cafeteria. Following that, interviews will begin at 7 p.m. in the Rockford High School auditorium.

Steve Matthews’ interview will take place Thursday while Korie Wilson-Crawford’s will take place Friday. Like the first round of interviews, community members, staff and students are welcome to join. Rockford Board of Education President Nick Reichenbach says questions and turnout from the community in the first round was encouraging and he’s already seeing more of it for the next round beginning Thursday night.

“What’s been suprising is the encouragement from different people from outside and inside the district. Contacts from across the state, people feel like they have something positive to say, they call and let you know,” said Reichenbach.

Reichenbach added that the plan is to have a selection by Friday night, following the second interview of Korie Wilson-Crawford.

“A lot could happen; I don’t want to put words in anybody’s mouth, but that’s our plan to be completely done by spring break,” said Reichenbach.

