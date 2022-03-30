WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A fight broke out outside a courthouse in Wyoming after a court hearing for a man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter.

After the preliminary hearing for Seninta Park, 26, was waived Wednesday morning, a News 8 crew witnessed a fight break out in the 62A District Court parking lot after someone allegedly threatened the victim’s family.

Parks was charged with open murder, discharging a firearm in a building causing death, being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts of felony firearm.

The Feb. 9 shooting that killed 2-year-old Khalise Brewer happened at a home on Meyer Avenue between Porter and 28th streets in Wyoming. Khalise’s mom Kambria Brewer told News 8 that she had dropped off her daughter at Parks’ apartment on Monday for a visit and was planning to pick her up Wednesday evening. But before that could happen, police say, Parks shot and killed the girl, then shot himself.

It’s unknown what led up to the shooting.

If convicted of the murder or shooting causing death charges, he faces life in prison.