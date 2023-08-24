Community members gathers with concerns after video circulated online of a fight at East Kentwood High School. (Aug. 24, 2023)

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An investigation has been launched into a fight that happened Thursday at East Kentwood High School.

Video recorded by bystanders was circulating online Thursday, prompting outrage. It shows two students fighting in the hallway. At one point, one of the students is kicked repeatedly in the head while already on the ground.

In a letter to parents, East Kentwood High School Principal Omar Bakri called the actions “disturbing and unacceptable” and said they do not represent the school’s values.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to News 8 that the school resource officer was looking into the fight.

The principal said the school was looking into “what led up to the incident, and (would) respond in the appropriate manner.”

“This type of behavior, regardless of any circumstance, is not tolerated at East Kentwood High School,” Bakri wrote.

He asked parents to talk with their kids about handling conflicts and remind them to go to adults with problems before they “get out of hand.”

A group of concerned community members gathered at the school Thursday afternoon to speak to school leaders about the fight and the school’s response.