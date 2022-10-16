KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Female disc golfers braved the cold Saturday morning to support free breast cancer screenings.

The Ladies Throw Pink event encouraged women and girls to improve and maintain their health through physical health, specifically disc golf. The event, held at Black Falcon in Kent City, raised more than $3,000 which will be donated to the Spectrum Health Mammography Unit.

“Early detection saved my life and I know a lot of women don’t get their mammograms and can’t afford them so our donation today is going to help pay for that for women who can’t afford to do it on their own,” Casey Kroll, tournament director, said.

Organizers hope to make this an annual event.

If you would like to learn more about this nationwide effort visit Throw Pink Disc Golf.