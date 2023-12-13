GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — An animal cruelty case is moving forward after 27 animals, including snakes and spiders, were seized and several more snakes were found dead at a Gaines Township home.

Michael Lawton, 31, has been charged with abandonment or cruelty to 10 or more animals, a four-year felony. At a probable cause hearing Wednesday, the preliminary exam was waived and the case was bound over to Kent County Circuit Court.

On Oct. 22, a Kent County sheriff’s deputy was called to the man’s home in the Southwood Village mobile home park, initially to deal with a child custody dispute. Once there, he found 27 live animals and 10 dead snakes in the home. He called in animal control.

Deputies seized all the animals. They included boa constructors, pythons, corn snakes, tree snakes, tarantulas and a tegu, which is a type of lizard native to Central and South America.

John Ball Zoo staff care for a snake seized from a metro Grand Rapids home. (Oct. 24. 2023)

After being checked out at John Ball Zoo, most of the animals went to N&N Exotic Reptile Rescue in Grand Rapids. Some have already been adopted, according to the rescue.