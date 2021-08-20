Feel Good Friday: Wyoming teen conquers ‘50 yard challenge’

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been a summer full of sweat and hard work for DeAvion Miller but he has reached his goal: mowing 50 lawns for free to help people in his community.

The 13-year-old tackled the “50 Yard Challenge” — a movement gaining steam across the country — teaching kids the importance of work ethic and channeling their energy to make positive change. Kids can sign up for the challenge and then advertise their services, looking to help people with disabilities, veterans, or people who simply need help.

This week, DeAvion was recognized by the group’s founder, Rodney Smith Jr., who launched the project after going viral with his own story, mowing lawns for free in all 50 states.

DeAvion said the heat was the toughest part of the challenge but is proud that he met his goal. His mom, Erica, was also extremely proud. Her advice to parents considering the challenge is to use social media to find people to help, saying it gets the word out fast.

(Courtesy Erica Jaquays)

Every kid that signs up and completes the challenge gets a special shirt and brand-new lawn equipment, including a mower, trimmer and blower. More information can be found at weareraisingmen.com.