Feds: Man stole more than $22K from 3 W MI banks

Kent County

by: WOODTV.com staff

Surveillance photos of the suspect who robbed the Chemical Bank in Middleville on Nov. 26, 2019. (Courtesy of the Barry County Sheriff's Office)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of robbing two credit unions and a bank in West Michigan is facing federal charges.

Gilbert Chrispin Noel Jr. is charged with two counts of robbing a credit union and one count of robbing a bank.

Investigators say Noel stole $4,645 on Feb. 14, 2019, at the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 44th Street SW in Wyoming.

On June 11, Noel stole nearly $14,000 from the Lake Michigan Credit Union on 68th Street SW in Byron Township, according to a federal indictment.

In addition, investigators say Noel took more than $3,900 from the Chemical Bank on Arlington Street in Middleville on Nov. 26. That caused Thornapple Kellogg Schools to be under a precautionary shelter in place for a short time.

It’s unclear when his next court date will be.

