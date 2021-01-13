Feds: Local UAW leader embezzled from organization

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A local United Auto Workers leader is facing felony charges of embezzlement and falsifying records.

Brian Rittenhouse, who was the financial secretary for UAW Local 1320 in Kent County, has been charged with one count of embezzlement and theft of labor organization assets and one count false entry in record required to be kept by labor organization.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan says the alleged embezzlement happened between Dec. 2, 2016 until about April 20, 2018.

Prosecutors alleged on one occasion Rittenhouse altered an expense voucher by misrepresenting that a $500 ATM cash withdrawal was for union t-shirts.