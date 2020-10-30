Feds: Indianapolis fugitive may be hiding in West Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Federal authorities believe an attempted murder suspect who is wanted in Indianapolis may be in West Michigan.

Paul Ronia Grisham, 39, allegedly broke into a woman’s house, raped her and stabbed her multiple times in Indianapolis in March 2020. He is wanted by the Indianapolis Police Department for burglary, rape and attempted murder, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

Authorities believe Grisham, a Muskegon native, may be hiding in the Muskegon or Grand Rapids areas.

He is described as being around 6-foot and 200 pounds with several tattoos including on his neck and upper chest.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or the U.S. Marshals at 616.732.2710.