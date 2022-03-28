GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The new head of the FBI in Grand Rapids is making the protection of civil rights one of his office’s top priorities.

“When I knew I was coming back to West Michigan, I knew there’d be a couple areas of focus for me, civil rights being one,” said David Porter of the FBI.

As assistant ​special agent in charge, Porter is based in Grand Rapids but oversees FBI operations throughout the western half of the state and the U.P.

“I know that we have marginalized and/or targeted communities in West Michigan,” Porter, who grew up in Grand Rapids himself, said in a recent interview with News 8. “A Black man born and raised here, getting the opportunity to come back home, it’s a tremendous blessing for me and my family.”

“I love this place. I grew up in inner-city Grand Rapids right there by Martin Luther King Park,” said Porter, who recalled spending countless hours shooting hoops at the city park.

FBI IN GRAND RAPIDS ADDING ‘COMMUNITY OUTREACH SPECIALIST’

Porter said law enforcement and community groups believe hate crimes are underreported in West Michigan and nationwide due to victims’ mistrust of police, fear of retaliation, concern over immigration status and lack of information regarding the law and how to report violations.

David Porter, the new head of the FBI in Grand Rapids.

Porter wants to break down barriers that prevent people from reporting crimes motivated by the victim’s race, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.

“To get that sort of information regularly, and at the level we’re hoping to get it, the communities have to trust law enforcement. They have to know our faces,” explained Porter.

To that end, the FBI office in Grand Rapids is adding a position in late March or April that will focus solely on building bridges with communities across West Michigan.

“Our office has not yet had a ‘community outreach specialist’ based in West Michigan,” Porter said. “That’s been a hole in our (Grand Rapids) office for some time. So, that is changing.”

Porter previously worked in the FBI’s Detroit field office, which had three full-time outreach specialists.

“We want to replicate that success here,” said Porter, noting he has a long list of organizations, people, local police and universities with whom the outreach specialist will meet.

REPORTED HATE CRIMES UP ACROSS US, BUT NOT IN MICHIGAN

The addition to the Grand Rapids office comes amid the FBI’s national campaign to increase public awareness and reporting of hate crimes.

According to FBI data, in 2020, there were 8,263 reported criminal incidents nationwide that were allegedly motivated by bias toward race, ethnicity, ancestry, religion, sexual orientation, disability, gender and gender identity.

2020 saw the highest number of incidents in a decade, with an increase of 949 cases compared to 2019.

In Michigan, however, police agencies reported 377 alleged hate crimes, 30 fewer cases than the year prior.

The FBI depends on local law enforcement to submit hate crime data to the federal government.

WYOMING CHIEF: HATE CRIME REPORTING ‘EXTREMELY IMPORTANT’

In Kent County, police agencies reported 17 alleged hate crimes in 2020.

Four departments reported a single incident each, including Grand Rapids, East Grand Rapids, Grandville and Rockford.

Police agencies in Kentwood and Walker, as well as the sheriff’s department, each reported two alleged hate crimes in 2020.

But one department, the Wyoming Department of Public Safety, reported seven incidents that year.

“I would attribute that to the fact that we’ve trained our officers to recognize (hate crimes) and make sure they’re making notations when they occur,” said Wyoming police Chief Kim Koster in an interview with News 8. “As an agency, we need to know if that kind of thing is happening because we can’t do anything to change it if we don’t know. So that’s why the reporting to me, is extremely important.”

Of Wyoming’s seven reported incidents, four were assaults in which the aggressor used ethnic slurs and a fifth assault was motivated by the victim’s gender identity.

The other cases involved anti-police graffiti on public property, divisive messages scrawled on sidewalks in front of homes that displayed American flags and an upside cross drawn on a church.

In the case of the church, the Wyoming office wrote, “report for documentation only due to anti-religious meaning behind graffiti on a religious site.”

Koster said her department trains to ensure its officers are culturally competent and aware of the work that needs to be accomplished in that arena.

Porter was impressed by Wyoming’s emphasis on reporting.

“(Koster) and her department are doing something right there,” Porter said.

HOW TO REPORT HATE CRIMES

If you believe you’ve been a victim of a hate crime, or witnessed one, the FBI encourages you to call 1.800.CALL.FBI or submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.