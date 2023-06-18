PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift, then you’re in luck. Every dad gets free admission to the Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday if they are accompanied by a person who has purchased a ticket.

Sunday is the last day of the tournament, which shows off some of the best female golfers in the world.

The family-focused event has activities for families and kids like the Discovery Land, mini golf and more.

“Our Discovery Land has a really great activity for kids to make Father’s Day cards, with our partnership with American Greetings. So that’s a really fun activity,” Cara Lutz, a Meijer communications team member, said.

The tournament also has many food vendors that had items cost less than $4 and tickets sold out fast for the J Brewer’s Hospitality area that featured multiple local restaurants.

One hundred percent of the tournament proceeds went towards Meijer’s Simply Give program, which helps stock food shelters throughout the Midwest.

“It has a huge importance on the community because of what we do, and what we do is we donate at least a million dollars in the last few years to Simply Give based on what the tournament does here. So, we’re giving food to local families through this tournament every year, $86.5 million through last year. We’re hoping for another million or so this year,” Cathy Cooper, the executive director of the Meijer LPGA Classic, said.

This is the ninth year that Blythefield Country Club has hosted the event. They are in the final stages of an $18 million project, including an event space, a kitchen expansion, a new fitness center and locker rooms. The club is expecting to open a virtual golf center this fall and they are currently working on new racket courts for pickleball and tennis.

“We’re excited about that, we’ve hired a year-round director and really looking forward to bringing those amenities to the forefront of the club and for the membership,” Andrew Tkach, the general manager of Blythefield Country Club, said.

General admission tickets are available throughout Sunday. The first tee time was at 8:38 a.m. on Sunday.