WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of Patrick Lyoya hosted an event Saturday to memorialize him. Lyoya was shot and killed by a Grand Rapids police officer in April of 2022 after a traffic stop led to a struggle.

A large group of supporters gathered at Resurrection Cemetery in Wyoming, where Lyoya is buried. People held up signs with messages calling for justice for Patrick and other Black Americans.

Lyoya’s siblings and children were in attendance. The crowd heard from several speakers, including Detroit attorney Ven Johnson and Patrick Lyoya’s father.

“What I am asking, what I am saying, I am asking for people to stand up. Let’s stand up. Let’s hold hands and fight together. Let’s show the strength and the power. Justice for Patrick, justice for Patrick, justice for Patrick,” said Peter Lyoya through a translator.

Christopher Schurr, the officer who shot Lyoya, is facing a second degree murder charge. The trial is set to start in October.