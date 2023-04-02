WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A fatal wrong-way crash has closed northbound US-131 in Wyoming.

Around 9 a.m., the Michigan Department of Transportation said northbound US-131 was closed near 28th Street due to a crash.

The Michigan State Police posted on Twitter saying that a fatal two-vehicle wrong-way crash has closed the freeway.

It’s unclear how many people were killed or if anyone is injured.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area. It’s known how long the freeway will be closed.

News 8 is working to learn more.

The crash remains under investigation.