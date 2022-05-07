SPARTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — 3 people are injured and one person was killed after an accident in Sparta Township.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m. on Ball Creek Road NW and Sparta Ave, according to a firefighter on scene.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Both directions of Ball Creek Road NW are closed. Officials have advised the public to avoid that area.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Department, Grand Rapids Township, Kent City Fire, and Rockford Ambulance are on scene.

This is a developing story.