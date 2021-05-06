Farm brews beer to raise money for brain cancer research

ALPINE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Ed Dunneback and Girls Farm has created a beer for Brain Cancer Awareness Month.

Carmen Strong, a Kölsch with notes of grapefruit and citrus, will be tapped at 10 a.m. Saturday at Dunneback Farm on 6 Mile Road near Peach Ridge Avenue NW in Alpine Township.

A dollar from each beer sale will go to brain cancer research. The beer will be available through the end of May.

“Saturday, we are doing a tap of this beer which we are calling Carmen Strong,” said Stephanie Ginsberg, one of the Denneback girls.

The beer is named after Carmen Deitrich who was diagnosed with gliosarcoma, a rare and often terminal form of brain cancer.

One emergency surgery and nearly four months later, Deitrich is still in treatment. She says it’s the support of her friends and family that gets her through.

“I did not expect it but that’s how our community is. They just step for anybody and everybody,” said Deitrich.