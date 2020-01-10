Famous Dave’s closes Grandville restaurant

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than 15 years in business, West Michigan’s only Famous Dave’s restaurant has served up its last meal.

The business at 4505 Canal Ave. SW, located just west of RiverTown Crossings mall in Grandville, closed for good Sunday night, a sign on the door says.

For gift card holders and patrons, the closest Famous Dave’s location is now about 100 miles away from Grand Rapids, in Saginaw.

A sign at the Grandville Famous Dave’s explains it has closed. (Jan. 10, 2020)

Company official Jennifer Hoch told News 8 Friday that Famous Dave’s shut down the location “due to market conditions and increased operating expenses.” However, Hoch could not elaborate on the reasons for the closure.

According to a third quarter report to investors, Famous Dave’s owner BBQ Holdings, Inc. reported a slimmer restaurant revenue margin – 0.6% compared to 2% for the same time period the year prior. The company said overall, sales in restaurants it owned increased 0.4%, driven by an uptick in catering and pickup orders.

Grandville’s Famous Dave’s opened in May 2004, according to a company news release. Hoch says all employees of that location were allowed to transfer to other restaurants and were compensated, but she did not give further details.