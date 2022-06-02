GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan-based office furniture giant Steelcase has announced a new partnership with the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, bringing back elements of the iconic architect’s style in its latest designs.

Steelcase designers will work alongside the Foundation, using Frank Lloyd Wright’s archive of work to serve as inspiration for a wide new line of material, including furniture, textiles and wall coverings.

Steelcase and the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation have worked together in the past on many designs. In a news release, Steelcase Chief Revenue Officer Allan Smith called the long-running partnership a “shared heritage.”

“We are honored to begin this collaboration with the Foundation as we draw upon our shared heritage to reintroduce iconic pieces and reinterpret Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision for a better environment,” Smith said in a release. “The Foundation’s dedication to advancing his vision of the world, and of work, complements our commitment to create inspiring work environments. As we adjust to new work expectations and cultures, we believe there’s never been a more meaningful time to draw from a master who was always ahead of his time.”

Steelcase designers say they will “reintroduce” and “revisit” designs developed for Frank Lloyd Wright in past collaborations. The Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection will debut this June. (Courtesy Steelcase)

Employees work in the S.C. Johnson Administration Building in Racine, Wis. The office building was one of the first to be designed with an open floor plan. (Courtesy Steelcase)

Steelcase first collaborated with Wright in 1939, designing original furniture for one of his first open-plan office spaces, the S.C. Johnson Administration Building in Racine, Wisconsin.

The company has also worked alongside the Foundation on the Meyer May House in Grand Rapids. The home was Wright’s first major commission in Michigan. Steelcase bought the home in 1985 and spent two years renovating the home back to its original form, including taking off an addition, reshaping the roof and repairing more than 100 art-glass windows and skylights.

Steelcase plans to unveil the Frank Lloyd Wright Racine Collection this June at its annual event, NeoCon, which will be held June 13 and 14. Designers say the first pieces will be a “reintroduction” of classic Wright designs that are redesigned to pair with 21st-century technology.