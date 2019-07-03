Family wants keepsakes from storage unit returned

SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Someone made off with personal treasures from a family’s storage unit near Cedar Springs.

Gregory Trebian, who said he found his unit at Cedarfied Self Storage damaged last week, told 24 Hour News 8 Tuesday that the stolen items are actually keepsakes. They hold almost no trade-in value, but are priceless to him and his wife.

“I had everything from an American Flag I flew down in Afghanistan, where I worked on aircraft, to challenge coins that you get when you go to different bases or meet different units,” Trebian, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, said.

“What really was the saddening part about it was (also) baby books and other items from our kids that we can never get back,” he continued. “We had our babies’ footprints in there and other items that meant a lot to my wife and I but had no value to anybody else.”

Some of the Trebian’s items are in storage as they prepare to move from the Grand Haven area to Cedar Springs. They already downsized to an apartment and wanted to make the anticipated winter move easier.

Trebian said he went to the storage facility June 24 to retrieve some documents from a fireproof lockbox. As he entered the facility, he spotted a mangled door. Then he realized that was his unit.

“They (the thieves) ended up ramming that corner (of the garage unit door) and up my lock was still attached to it,” Trebian explained while showing 24 Hour News 8 photos.

It didn’t take long to realize the only things missing were his lockboxes.

He said they found trail of footsteps in the tall grass near the storage facility. Then he found part of the lockbox and a few pieces of his property.

Trebian said investigators told him that the surveillance footage shows someone moved the cameras around 3 a.m. Monday without being detected.

They may have outsmarted technology but they won’t be cashing in.

“They took the fireproof boxes but on the backside was a road trek bike. They left a toolbox to prop the door open that was full of tools. They left a box full of DVD movies,” he said.

There were also furniture and other big items being stored.

His family just wants their keepsakes back.

“We’re not looking for any names, nothing, just to have the stuff returned because it does mean something to us personally,” Trebian said.

Trebian’s wife posted on Facebook, offering a $50 reward for the items.