KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Kentwood Police are still searching for the person responsible for shooting and killing 17-year-old Franklin De Jesus.

Police said the shooting happened Friday night at Delta Hotel in Kentwood on 28th Street. A vigil was held for the teen Sunday night.

“They just want to know the whole story, what really happened, why it happened, so they can finally close this chapter of their life,” said a translator for the teen’s mother, who was at the vigil.

Around 10:15 p.m., officers with the Kentwood Police Department were sent to the Delta Hotel located at 3333 28th St. SE after receiving reports about a shooting inside the hotel. Responding officers found a 17-year-old with apparent gunshot wounds inside a hotel room. Despite life-saving measures, the teen died at the scene, the police department said.

According to friends and family of De Jesus, the 17-year-old worked at Culver’s. His manager, Till Johnson, said he was hardworking and was always happy.

An undated photo of Franklin De Jesus. (Courtesy)

“I adored him,” she said. “Everything about him was special. He was supposed to work today. He was supposed to be at work, 12 to 10. Erasing him off the schedule is really hard for me because I never thought I would have to erase him. Man, I just wish it never happened. I just keep thinking anything I could of did to save him.”

On the night of the shooting, Johnson said he was celebrating his birthday at the hotel where he was killed.

It’s unclear what led up to the shooting. The police department said no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kentwood police detective bureau at 616.656.6604 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.