Family of hit-and-run victim: ‘Turn yourself in’

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Wyoming family is making a plea for help after a father was killed in a hit-and-run last week. Police are still looking for the driver responsible.

On Feb. 25, 62-year-old Kenneth Turpeau was struck by a driver on 32nd Street near the intersection of Badger Avenue SW in Wyoming.

“He was leaving a friend’s house, and he had relayed to them he was going home to cook fish for his grandchildren and his daughter,” Kenneth’s widow, Janice Turpeau, said. “And he never made it.”

Police said the driver did not stop, leaving Turpeau in the road. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

“When I got here, the police was all surrounding him so I couldn’t see the body at first,” Kenneth’s daughter, Shica Turpeau, said. “But then I seen his boot, so I knew it was him. So I basically ran through the police and went to him, of course screaming his name.”

Shica has been traumatized ever since that night.

“Me seeing him laying in the street keeps playing in my head,” she said. “Every time I close my eyes. I would feel some time of closure or be at peace a little bit once the driver is found.”

Janice said it’s time for the driver to come forward, to give the family some closure.

“No matter what the consequences is, you took a life,” she said. “His children, his whole family is affected by it. Consequences have to be served, and if you want to make it better for yourself, come forward. Come forward. Turn yourself in.”

Friday night, the family organized a vigil at the scene of the crash.

“We don’t know if that person might have passed through here and saw us out here and kept going like they did the night when they hit him,” Janice said.

Saturday, about two dozen of those closest to Kenneth gathered again, a few wearing custom t-shirts paying tribute.

Kenneth Turpeau’s family wearing t-shirts in his honor. (March 5, 2022)

“He was a kind person,” Janice said. “He was family-oriented. He took pleasure in doing things for his family.”

“I loved my grandad,” Tayvaughn Hill said. “He was positive. He always tell me to do right, you know?”

Hill, Kenneth’s grandson, had this message for the driver.

“Whatever in the dark always come to the light,” he said. “They just making it worse for themselves.

Kenneth was Anieyah Foster’s great-uncle.

“I just want to say it’s not fair,” Foster said. “We don’t wish this on nobody else’s family.”

Police have released surveillance photos of the vehicle involved in the case. The vehicle is similar to a late 2000’s Honda Pilot or Ford Escape, according to police.

Police provided a surveillance photo of the vehicle involved in the hit and run. (March 5, 2022)

The family said that police are looking at a few suspects in this case. News 8 has reached out to Wyoming Police for confirmation.



Anyone with information is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The family has created a GoFundMe to help cover funeral and burial expenses.

His funeral is scheduled for next Saturday at 1 p.m. at the Lamb of God Church in Grand Rapids.