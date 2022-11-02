Friends gather along Indian Mounds Drive on Nov. 2, 2022, to mourn Kane Coronado, who was shot dead the previous day.

WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — Family members have identified the young man who was shot and killed while riding a bicycle in Wyoming Tuesday.

He was Kane Coronado, 18.

Police at the scene of the deadly shooting along Indian Mounds Drive SW on Nov. 1, 2022.

Coronado was shot along Indian Mounds Drive south of the I-196 ramps in Hopewell Indian Mounds Park. Emergency responders went there shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting and found Coronado. They tried to save him but he died.

Friends gathered on Indian Mounds Drive Wednesday to mourn Coronado, bringing candles to light in his honor. In that area, the road is part of Kent Trails and is open to vehicle traffic, bikes and walkers.

Friends gather along Indian Mounds Drive to mourn Kane Coronado. (Nov. 2, 2022)

Police initially said the victim was 17, but family clarified Coronado was 18 and said he would have turned 19 next week.

—News 8’s Ken Kolker contributed to this report.