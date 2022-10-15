CALEDONIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A family is turning tragedy into purpose after their loved one was killed by a drunk driver four years ago.

“The goal is to continue my son Jarred’s legacy, to give back, to be positive and to move forward through this tragedy that we have experienced,” Kelly Coleman said.

Coleman’s oldest son Jarred was killed in a crash in 2018 along with his paternal grandfather and step-grandmother. They, along with Jarred’s younger brother, Ethan, and a friend, were driving from his sister’s wedding in California when a drunk driver crossed the center line and struck their vehicle.

The crash happened on Jarred’s 22nd birthday. He died at the hospital six days later.

“He was a giving and positive person,” Kelly Coleman said about her son.

She added those are the qualities that Jarred wanted to be remembered for. She shared a letter with News 8 that he wrote while playing with Davenport University’s men’s lacrosse team. It reads:

“The main thing I want to be remember for is having a good attitude. You have the opportunity to start your days off well or poorly. Starting them off by having a positive outlook and a good attitude is good for yourself and others that you cross paths with. You have the choice to make every day a good day by having a good attitude towards things you do and situations you may find yourself in.” A letter written by Jarred Coleman reads

His love for lacrosse began at an early age and he shared that passion with young kids as a coach for Spring Lake and Rockford youth leagues.

Jarred Coleman pictured wearing his team jersey for the the Davenport University Panthers

Jarred Coleman pictured playing defense against a lacrosse player from Minnesota

Jarred K Coleman (top row, second from right) pictured with other coaches and team members of Spring Lake youth lacrosse team.

Jarred Coleman pictured coaching Rockford youth lacrosse team.

His brother Ethan also plays lacrosse but for Grand Valley State University.

“He loved lacrosse. He played lacrosse. He coached lacrosse. He was Ethan’s biggest fan. He came to every game Ethan ever played,” Kelly Coleman said.

This year, the family created the Jarred K. Foundation in his name and will host a game between Davenport University and Grand Valley State University Lacrosse teams.

“Our foundation wants to give to people in need through any tragic loss. I’d also like to do college scholarships and promote youth positively through sports in events such as this,” Kelly Coleman said.

DU and GVSU alumni will play beginning at 5 p.m. and the current players for the teams will face off at 7 p.m.

Both games will be played at the Davenport University Turf Field located at 6191 Kraft Ave. SE.

The family will sell shirts and raffle tickets for lacrosse gear and other items. All proceeds and donations will benefit the JKC Foundation.

It’s a $10 entry fee.