WYOMING, Mich. (WOOD) — No one was hurt when a Family Dollar store in Wyoming was robbed at knifepoint Thursday morning, police said.

It happened at 9:51 a.m. at the Family Dollar on 44th Street SW between Division and Buchanan Avenues, according to Wyoming police.

Officers said a male wearing a mask with a red or burgundy hat, surgical mask and dark clothes came into the store and robbed it with a pocketknife. No one was hurt and the suspect fled the scene.

He was able to get away with some cash from the store, police said.

Police are still investigating this robbery and no one is in custody.

Anyone with information should contact Wyoming police at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345 or silentobserver.org.