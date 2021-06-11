Family asks for help in finding missing Lowell teenager

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — A Lowell mother and father are asking the community for help in finding their 16-year-old son.

Grayden Rooker has been missing since May 31. He is 5’7″ and approximately 170 lbs.

He was last seen in the Lowell area and is believed to be around Saranac or Ionia. The family doesn’t believe he is in any danger and just want him home safely.

The Lowell Police Department sent out a Facebook post stating that The Kent County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the case.

Anyone who knows information about where he is should call Lowell’s dispatch at 616.897.7123.