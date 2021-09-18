Fallasburg Arts Festival returns to Lowell

LOWELL, Mich. (WOOD) — After going virtual last year due to the pandemic, the annual Fallasburg Fall Festival in Lowell is back in person with food, music and artist booths.

The two-day, outdoor festival where artists and demonstrators showcase their artwork for festival goers kicked off Saturday. A variety of live music, craft demonstrations and children’s activities will also be featured for the public.

Todd Drenth, a Lowell Arts board member, says it is great to be back at the park to celebrate a long time fall tradition.

“The community, the people especially out here in Lowell, are excited to get back outside, listen to live music, celebrate the community, be a part of it and support one another,” Drenth said.

The festival’s last day is Sunday. It will go from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. More information can be found online.