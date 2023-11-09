KENTWOOD, Mich. (WOOD) — Fall will not be the only thing in the air this weekend in Kentwood. The Fall Fling invites disc golfers from everywhere to join in on the fun.

Lori Gresnick, recreation program coordinator at Kentwood Parks and Recreation, said it’s a team disc golf tournament with 18 holes. Participants can register as a team ahead of time or arrive on the day of the event and be teamed up.

“We’ve made a lot of changes in our parks recently and we’ve updated, and we’ve found a lot of people are coming and using our parks,” said Gresnick.

The event is also a food drive. Food donations will benefit Kentwood’s Little Free Pantry.

“The disc golf community does a really good job of helping us fill that pantry,” said Gresnick.

The Fall Fling will happen Saturday, Nov. 11 at Old Farm Park, 2350 Embro Dr. SE in Kentwood. On-site registration begins at 9 a.m. The first round starts at 10 a.m.