GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Ada and Forest Hills shops will show off their goods at an expo this weekend.

The Ada/Forest Hills Community Expo runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 11 at Ada Christian School on Ada Drive SE at Fox Hollow Avenue. It will include 75 businesses, several of which opened after the last expo in 2019.

“It’s important for our small and independently-owned business to get in front of the community, to interact with the community,” Kim Rantala, the executive director of the Ada Business Association, said. “It gives them a chance to get their name out there and really show what they have, their goods and services, and bring people into their storefronts.”

Dance, karate and music schools will have performances. There will be an ‘art zone’ for the kids and Buckets from the Grand Rapids Gold will make an appearance. There will be food from Blimpie and a Chick-fil-A food truck.

Rantala said Ada has lots of “fun and interesting stores,” including massage and lash salons, a gallery, a book store and restaurants. She said it will become even more of a shopping destination when the new Ada House hotel opens.