Explosion destroys vacant Kent County building

VERGENNES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kent County are investigating after an explosion destroyed a vacant building early Monday morning.

Dispatchers confirmed calls came in for a possible fire just before 3 a.m. Monday at a nearby vacant building near the intersection of 3 Mile Road and Fallasburg Park Drive in Vergennes Township.

Kent County Sheriff’s Department confirmed to News 8 that they believe an explosion destroyed the vacant building.

A viewer sent us video of a flash/sound of the explosion. He said he lives half a mile away, and their camera caught it. pic.twitter.com/yCWZFdn9VT — Katherine Ducharme (@k_ducharme_) December 16, 2019

It’s unclear what caused the explosion or if it’s considered suspicious.

A News 8 crew on scene saw evidence consistent with an explosion—with splinters of wood and other debris scattered across the property. Several viewers also wrote in claiming they heard an explosion from as far away as Ionia and Saranac.

A neighboring home was also damaged, and dispatchers told News 8 two people were treated for smoke inhalation.