Experts offer safety tips ahead of Halloween

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Halloween is right around the corner and lots of people are already beginning to celebrate. Even though it’s not as risky to go trick-or-treating as it was last year, health officials still have some tips to keep you safe.

Health leaders nationwide, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, say that if you’re vaccinated you should feel safe celebrating the holidays with family and friends this year.

Shanthi Appelo, a health and wellness spokesperson for Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, says it’s important to keep safety in mind.

“It’s definitely a personal choice whether trick-or-treating is right for your family,” said Appelo.

Appelo says you can set up a table in your driveway with candy on it to practice social distancing. You can also host a virtual Halloween party or let your kids decorate their bedrooms with Halloween props.

“Focusing on other things like doing crafts and kind of fun treats is a good way to do it,” said Appelo.

“I think it’s nice to be back to what we’ve been doing throughout the years,” said Lori Gresnick, the recreation program coordinator for the city of Kentwood.

Gresnick says as she gets ready for the city’s trunk-or-treat event this Saturday, they plan to keep it as safe as possible.

“I think with us with the city, we try really hard to stay within the guidelines that are set for us, so spreading people out, getting people outside, a lot of it will be outside,” said Gresnick.

Appello says with all of this in mind, it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“We also want to make sure that kids returning to school are as safe as possible when they’re stepping back into the classroom, so just making sure that you’re taking those COVID precautions as much as possible,” said Appelo.